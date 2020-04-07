FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2010, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Mark Hamilton bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in St. Louis. On Friday, April 10, 2020, under an accelerated schedule prompted by dire circumstances, the former big leaguer is set to graduate a month early from medical school on Long Island. Next stop for the rookie doc, most likely, the first-hand fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)