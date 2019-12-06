This June 1, 2009, file photo, shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. For months, the U.S. has barred asylum seekers from approaching official crossings to file a claim. Now, some are rushing the ports by running through vehicle lanes to evade the process used to officially request asylum. That is causing massive delays at crossings in Arizona as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have barricaded lanes used by cars to legally enter the U.S. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)