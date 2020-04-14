FILE - At left, in an April 26, 2018, file photo, SiriusXM host Pat Kirwan is shown in Arlington, Texas. At right, in a June 3, 2013, file photo, Bill Polian speaks with reporters during a press conference in Batavia, N.Y. Bill Polian ran many an NFL draft, making him the main man in the room for several successful franchises. Next week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer knows who the guys in demand will be for all 32 teams: the techs. That said, Polian and former NFL executive Pat Kirwan point directly to team scouts who, like every other year, were on the road gathering data since last summer. Former team executive Pat Kirwan points out the logistical limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic could outweigh some of the scouting diligence _ particularly in attempting to make trades. (AP Photo/File)