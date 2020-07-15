FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 2 of the baseball World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. There is no Midsummer Classic in baseball this season. There has not even been a regular season game yet because of the coronavirus. Instead of MLB's best gathering this week at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game, players are at their home ballparks for summer camp to prepare for the start of the season July 23-24. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly, File)