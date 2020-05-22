FILE - In this June 14, 2019, file photo, the College World Series logo is partially painted at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., as Vanderbilt players practice ahead of their College World Series game against Louisville. A group of Power Five coaches led by Michigan’s Erik Bakich is proposing a later start to the college baseball season to trim expenses in the post-coronavirus era, make the game more fan friendly and reduce injury risk to players. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)