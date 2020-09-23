FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo, former NFL player Will Shields delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. While 14 NFL franchises are using their stadiums in the voting process, former players such as Hall of Famer Will Shields are going into communities to help with registrations and mail-in ballots. Shields, who received the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2003 and was a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, recognizes the importance of “doing your part.”(AP Photo/Tom Puskar, File)