FILE — In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)