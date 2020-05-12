FILE — In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals’ Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. To many National League fans, the scribble of “DH” on the lineup card sullies the whole stadium. To lots of American League fans, the sight of a pitcher touching a Louisville Slugger is a total affront to the diamond. No matter, that’s part of the proposal MLB owners are making to the players — a full-time DH in the National League. This year only. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)