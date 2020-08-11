FILE — In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba (24) raises his fist during the national anthems as Jonas Brodin (25) puts his hand on his shoulder before the team’s hockey playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta. Dumba pledged to raise his fist during the U.S. and Canadian anthems for the duration of the Wild being in the playoffs. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)