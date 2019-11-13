In this Oct. 11 file photo, a bystander watches the Saddleridge Fire in Sylmar, Calif. California regulators are voting Wednesday, Nov. 13, on whether to open an investigation into pre-emptive power outages that blacked out large parts of the state for much of October as strong winds sparked fears of wildfires. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials insisted on the shut-offs to prevent wildfires but a parade of public officials complained the company botched its communications. (AP Photo/David Swanson, File)