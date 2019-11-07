Susan Payne, founder and executive director of Safe2Tell wipes tears, as Peter Langman, left, Max Schachter, who lost his son Alex during the Parkland school mass shooting, center, and Ryan Petty, right, who lost his daughter Alaina during the Parkland school mass shooting, appear at the the release of the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's Protecting America's Schools report, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7. The report examines 41-targeted attacks that occurred in schools between 2008 and 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)