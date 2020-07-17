In this photo provided by Vince Adamo, Chicago White Sox fan Gabby Adamo poses beside a statue of Frank Thomas at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Adamo rooted for the White Sox throughout a three-year battle with leukemia. But she never got to attend an opening day game featuring her favorite team. Eight months after she died at the age of 22, her parents and the White Sox are doing what they can to rectify that. With no spectators permitted at stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White Sox are among the Major League Baseball teams giving fans the opportunity to fill some seats with their photographs on cutouts. So when the White Sox open July 24 against the Minnesota Twins, in the stands will be a cutout featuring a smiling Gabby Adamo wearing a White Sox jersey and cap. (Vince Adamo via AP)