This July 22, 2013, file photo shows one of the twenty-three original, Boy Scout-themed Norman Rockwell paintings during an exhibition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Wilmington, Del., is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)