Attorney Cristobal Galindo, second from left, speaks accompanied by Jesus Hernandez, left, and Maria Guereca, and attorney Marion Reilly in front of the Supreme Court, Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Washington, after oral arguments. The case involves U.S. border patrol agent Jesus Mesa, Jr., who fired at least two shots across the Mexican border, killing Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, 15, who’d been playing in the concrete culvert between El Paso and Cuidad Juarez. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)