FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. Subban and the NHL are bringing something new to television Saturday for fans and everyone dealing with the isolation and hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s NHL Hat Trick Trivia. Subban is the host of the weekly 30-minute show in which contestants will answer up to three hockey trivia questions for prizes, the top one being two tickets to any game next season. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)