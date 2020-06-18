FILE — In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay stands on the sideline during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals n Los Angeles. McVay wrapped up the Rams’ virtual offseason program this week. He could have kept going for another two weeks, but the head coach feels the Rams got plenty of work done in this unusual NFL spring. He still hasn’t seen most of his players in person this spring, and he doesn’t know when he’ll see them next. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)