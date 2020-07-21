FILE — This June 23, 2020, file photo shows Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert during a private workout at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. In a normal year, Brady’s switch from the Patriots to the Buccaneers would have overridden every NFL story, from early winter through the spring and summer and into his debut against fellow 40-something QB Drew Brees and the Saints in September. Perhaps the biggest headlines Brady drew recently came when he defied players’ union recommendations to cease informal practices with teammates as a coronavirus precaution. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)