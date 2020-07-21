FILE - This Sept. 4, 2018, file photo shows Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, and Breanna Stewart embracing after the Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 94-84 during Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal, in Seattle. With Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back, the Seattle Storm are healthy to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)