FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets would have been on the road last week, trying to make a final push for the playoffs had the National Hockey League season not been called off because of the pandemic. Now the seven-time All-Star forward is home for dinner each night with his family. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)