Painter Guy Stanley Philoche, a 43-year-old Haitian immigrant and star in the New York art world, visits his studio neighbor fellow artist Michael Shannon, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in New York. After a hugely successful gallery show, Philoche wanted to treat himself to a fancy $15,000 watch, instead he bought the works of fellow artists struggling in the pandemic, including an abstract mixed-media piece by Shannon. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)