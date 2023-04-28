As the sun finished drying the early-morning rain on Sept. 10, Conrad Blome, 21, of rural Medford, left to ride his Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle to Mankato. His mom, Renae Blome, remembers telling him to wear his helmet, to which he replied “I’ll be alright, mom.”
Conrad tried to avoid a head-on collision by swerving off the road. He was launched into the air and the motorcycle landed on his right side of his head, resulting in several life-threatening injuries.
To help pay for his ongoing medical costs, including physical and occupational therapy, a benefit is taking place Saturday. There will be a dinner, live music, silent and live auctions, and a raffle drawing.
Conrad was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center by helicopter. The responding officers, according to Conrad’s CaringBridge page, didn’t think he would make it.
Conrad had three bleeding lobes of his brain, hearing and vision problems, several facial fractures, a jaw fracture, bruised lungs, a fractured back and cervical fractures. The most impactful and challenging has been the brain injuries, said Renae.
However, Renae said she is just “thankful that he’s here.” In fact, his survival is what the chief neurosurgeon called a “miracle,” according to Christine Brown, a close family friend who is helping organize the benefit.
Brown went through a similar situation, but less severe. Sawyer Shaffer, her son and Conrad’s friend, got into a motorcycle accident a few years back. She said Conrad stuck by Shaffer’s side through that time.
“Renae is a warrior,” Brown said. “She did not work for several months, and his father is self employed, but they both were by his side. I don’t think Renae left his side in the hospital the whole time he was there.”
Finding hope
Renae, who said she spent four months “living at the hospital,” reading scripture and books and Facebook posts to him, has been struggling to find hope.
“Life is something else,” she said. “I always say ‘enjoy the ride’ but boy, that was a really bumpy ride. I still feel like I’m in survival mode actually. Like, we can’t get our feet underneath us, just because of the brain injury. It really teaches you patience.”
One of the latest challenges has been the injury’s effect on Conrad’s “filter.”
“His social awareness isn’t on point yet,” she said. “He does things that he normally wouldn’t, you know, or makes comments and so forth. So that’s been a little hard. He said a couple of wild things at Costco and I’m like, ‘He has a brain injury. Sorry.’”
Still, there are some lights that shine through all the darkness, including the community’s support.
“I’m so grateful but it’s so — like, how do I thank these people genuinely?” she said. “Because I do want to. I want to thank and hug them and tell about how much we love them.”
There have been more than 150 items donated for the silent auction. The 400 raffle tickets have already sold out.
“I think is just so amazing is how so many people have come together to support this young man,” Brown said. “It just gives me chills to think about. What you take away from this is just how great and supportive people can be and how giving they are.”