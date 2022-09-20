Sellner Manufacturing Co. mural

The Sellner Manufacturing Co. mural, which is on aluminum panels, is being relocated from 119 Fourth St. NW before the county demolishes the building. (Rice County photo)

A tribute to a piece of Faribault’s past will soon be on the move.

Mural rendering

This rendering shows what the Sellner mural will look on the east exterior wall of the Paradise Center of the Arts. (Image courtesy of the Paradise Center for the Arts)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments