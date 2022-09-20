A tribute to a piece of Faribault’s past will soon be on the move.
The mural, which pays homage to the Sellner Manufacturing Co — makers of the the Tilt-A-Whirl — is currently affixed to one of several Fourth Street buildings owned by Rice County that are expected to be razed later this fall.
The mural, which is owned by the Faribault Mural Society, will soon be dismantled and moved a couple blocks east to the Paradise Center for the Arts on Central Avenue.
Heidi Nelson, executive director of the Paradise, said it was Gail Keilmeyer of the Mural Society who suggested the Paradise as the mural’s new location.
“I’m thrilled that we can provide a new home for the mural,” said Nelson, noting that while there’s a tenuous thread that ties an amusement park ride to the arts center, the mural is, after all, a piece of art.
The 8-foot by 36-foot mural is made of aluminum composite panels and will be mounted on the rear exterior wall of the arts center just above a sign with the center’s name.
The mural, painted by artist Dave Correll, was installed in October 2010, before the 119 Fourth St. NW building was purchased by the county. It honors the one-time Faribault manufacturer, Sellner, and the iconic Tilt-A-Whirl it made in the city from 1926 to 2011, when the company moved out of state after it was sold to a Texas firm.
The county is helping fund the relocation, though Nelson says the Paradise has applied for funding to help defray remaining costs.
Following a recommendation from the Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission, the Faribault City Council approved the move Aug. 23. City ordinances require council authorization as the mural’s new location is in Faribault’s Heritage Preservation District.
