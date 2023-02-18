Multiple families say their apartment leases were terminated and they had to sleep on the floor, found graffiti outside their doors and received threats of police forcing them out, all because of a small cooking fire.
It all started on Jan. 21. Nuria Noor was cooking fries, when the oil caught fire. Water rained down from the sprinkler system in her apartment at the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, owned by Velair Property Management.
Abdi Osman was in the apartment below and his sprinkler system also went off.
Abdi Muse was in the apartment below Osman’s. His sprinkler system didn’t go off, but water leaked from above.
“It’s just something that happened. It’s just an accident,” Noor said. “Accidents happen all the time.”
Some cabinets and the microwave were damaged by the flames. The walls and ceiling sustained some smoke damage before the fire was put out.
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst confirmed the fire was extinguished by the sprinklers. He said Noor’s apartment sustained minor damage from the fire, and “a total of 11 apartments were affected” by the water.
Osman and Muse were given permission to stay temporarily in other one-bedroom units. They said the manager told them they were not allowed to store their furniture on the premises, including in the temporary units, forcing their families to sleep on the floor.
Noor went to stay with family. She was told to remove her furniture, so she rented a storage unit for it. Many important documents, clothes, her TV, her couch and more were ruined by the water or lost in the move.
The letters
The following Tuesday, a number of letters from Velair Property Management were sent out to surrounding tenants, informing them of repairs taking place near their units.
All but three of these tenants were informed they could remain in their units while the repairs took place.
In their letters, dated Jan. 24, Noor, Osman and Muse were told their units were uninhabitable. For this reason, their leases were terminated, effective Jan. 22.
To establish the owner’s authority to do so, the letters cited the following clause in their leases:
“If the premises is destroyed or becomes totally uninhabitable or completely unfit for occupancy through the fault or neglect of occupant or a person under occupant’s direct or control, owner may end this lease.”
The “fault or neglect” citation was sent to all three tenants, not just the one who started the fire.
Attorney Brian Lipford, who is representing Osman and Muse, argues that a lease shouldn’t be terminated if the tenant did nothing wrong.
Faribault Building Inspector Josh Lawrenz said Velair told him the termination was to stop future rental payments, and that it was clearly articulated to the tenants. The tenants dispute this.
The local property manager and Velair Property Management did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Temporary units
On Jan. 27, Osman and Muse were informed that Velair Property Management was “rescinding access” to the temporary units, effective 5 p.m. on the same day. Those letters read:
“Failure to remove yourself from (the temporary unit), will result in The Lofts of Evergreen Knoll having to contact local law enforcement to have you removed. Please note that you do not have legal rights to (the temporary unit).”
The property manager did call law enforcement, but the police didn’t remove them from the unit. The tenants hired Lipford, who advised them not to leave the temporary units. Osman and Muse didn’t leave even to go to work, getting them in trouble with their employers.
“We haven’t moved from the apartments, because we’re too scared that (they’re) going to kick us out,” Muse said. “(The regional property manager) is still trying to get us to leave from the unit. When (they) ask, we say ‘Where will we go?’ and (they) just keeps saying, ‘I don’t care; just go wherever you want. Just leave from that unit.’”
Since the fire started in Noor’s unit, Lipford said he cannot also represent her. He said he is looking for a volunteer attorney to represent Noor.
Language barriers
When Osman, Muse and Noor would attempt to speak with the property manager, they said they were told to write an email. However, they don’t speak or write English well (interviews with the Daily News were conducted via an interpreter).
The families relied on translation apps to understand the letters they were sent. The language barrier was a source for a lot of confusion, according to Dienst.
“In that whole situation, there was a lot of communication issues,” Dienst said. “Some of them thought they were being evicted. Building owners and managers were moving them around. … There was a lot of difficulties, beyond the fire, that came out of this whole incident that were mostly just communication issues.”
Attorney steps in
After Lipford spoke with Velair’s attorney, a third letter was sent to Osman and Muse.
It said they are allowed to stay in the units for six months, while repairs were taking place. They will also be allowed to move back to the original unit once it’s been fixed, according to Lipford.
Mike Vraa is the managing attorney at Homeline, a nonprofit Minnesota tenant advocacy group that provides free legal help for renters. He explained that, while it’s good that the temporary unit was offered back, it begs the question:
“What would’ve happened if a lawyer hadn’t gotten involved?” he said. “It took a lawyer to work on behalf of these tenants, and not everybody can afford that. Not everybody qualifies for free legal assistance. It’s a legit issue (that) only when a lawyer intervened, did they offer the temporary unit.”
Lawrenz said landlords don’t have an obligation to provide temporary housing but do have to provide the resources to help renters find their own.
Velair did post a few notices about emergency housing, but they were only written in English. Vraa explained that’s all that’s required in the current law, and it’s up to the tenants to use translation apps on any posted notices.
The writing on the floor
As for the repairs, the carpet in the hallway was pulled off the ground and several dehumidifiers were placed in the area.
On the bare second and third floors, four words were written with black spray paint: “Get lost. Do crime.”
Osman, Noor, Muse and multiple tenants of adjacent units said the writing wasn’t there when the carpet was first removed.
“All our kids have to see that,” Osman said. “It says ‘crime.’ There was no crime; it was just a fire.”