With a brand new program, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf’s robotics teachers admittedly did not have high hopes for their first competition in Alabama last month.
Mark Schwartz and Beth Hamilton were just hoping to give their new robot programmers and builders a positive learning experience and maybe even make it into the final rounds of competition against mostly more seasoned students at the VEX Robotics competitions at the Alabama School for the Deaf.
MSAD’s inaugural middle school team finished sixth in their competition. One of MSAD’s high school teams were crowned co-champions of their competition while another team earned a special recognition from the contest judges.
“It was our first year. We couldn’t believe it,” Schwartz said Tuesday during interviews with the high school class through interpreters.
The co-champions, sophomores Austin Johnson and Tyrell Johnson, are heading to Texas next month to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.
The pair were busy during robotics class on Tuesday rebuilding their robot. They have to make it even more impressive if they want to have a chance against the best teams in the world, they said.
“We’re going to be playing against really good teams,” Austin said. “It’s going to be good competition.”
VEX Robotics competitions involve games of complex strategy with several ways for teams to earn points and mandatory pairings of teams.
Competitors can try to design their robots to complete all of the point-scoring opportunities or opt to specialize in just some of the game challenges. In the qualifying rounds of competition teams are randomly paired and in the final rounds the top-scoring teams get to pick their partner team.
Before Worlds, Austin and Tyrell are trying to redesign, program and rebuild a robot that has more functionality to hopefully more efficiently perform all of this year’s four challenges. They include sucking discs off the floor and catapulting them through the air into a goal, and a pneumatics system that deploys yards of string to touch as many sections of a grid on the playing floor as possible.
Students Brooke Roggow, Allen Nordin, Amber Hamilton and Maya Adelmann also competed at the competition especially for deaf schools.
Roggow and Nordin won the Judges’ Award. Hamilton said the contest judges were impressed with the pair’s perseverance and teamwork. The team dealt with a number of obstacles, including a part that was broken while transporting their robot to the competition.
“It’s important to have patience and keep trying and you’ll get there,” Roggow said.
While her team did not take home a trophy, Adelmann said the competition helped her build life skills, especially in collaborating with new people.
The robotics competition provided a rare opportunity for MSAD students to collaborate with fellow students who are deaf from across the country, Schwartz said.
Austin and Tyrell will have the added challenge of collaborating with hearing students, through interpreters, at the world competition. Their teachers are confident they will rise to the challenge.
“They are remarkable students because they have strategic ideas, practical solutions and big dreams,” Schwartz said.
A number of sponsors helped MSAD get its robotics classes up and running this fall. The National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, provided funding and training for the teachers. The school’s activities booster club and alumni association also chipped in, as did a few local businesses.
The year-long class is an elective option for students that builds on many core standards ranging from geometry to physics, the teachers said. While Austin and Tyrell were working on their entry into the world competition Tuesday, another group of students in the class was practicing their coding on a virtual platform and another group was programming a robot to draw a smiley face.