Michele Heise went to school for accounting. Then an assistant coaching position at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf led her down a different path.

image0 (4).jpeg

Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf teacher Michele Heise and two of her students Tuesday at the state Capitol during Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing Lobby Day. (Photo courtesy of MSAD)


image2 (3).jpeg

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf teacher Michele Heise, with two of her fifth-grade students, looks at her new Educational Excellence Award presented to her Tuesday at the state Capitol by the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing. (Photo courtesy of MSAD)
image1 (2).jpeg

Gov. Tim Walz signs a greeting to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf students and staff. (Photo courtesy of MSAD)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments