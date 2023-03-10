Michele Heise went to school for accounting. Then an assistant coaching position at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf led her down a different path.
“That was when I realized I enjoyed working with and teaching Deaf players and students,” she said in an email.
Heise became a teacher’s aide, went back to school to get a master’s degree in deaf education and since 1995 has been a teacher at MSAD.
Earlier this week, Heise received the Educational Excellence Award from the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing. The governor-appointed advocacy commission recognized Heise and 13 others for “their contributions to the deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing communities through advocacy, community engagement, education, improving accessibility and other activities.”
Sabrina Hubmer, who had Heise as a volleyball and basketball coach and now coaches at MSAD, nominated Heise for the honor.
“MSAD is very proud of Michele's accomplishments,” Hubmer said in an email. “She has a big heart for MSAD students, co-workers and students' families.”
Heise is herself an MSAD alum. She grew up on a farm in Lake City and her parents made the “heart-wrenching but life-changing” decision to send her to what is now MSAD when she was 9 years old.
“Never did I dream that this school would become such a huge part of my life, and that I would come full circle as a teacher and coach,” Heise said.
For nearly 30 years she has taught elementary students; currently she teaches fifth grade.
“I have truly enjoyed teaching my elementary students at MSAD,” she said. “I have enjoyed assisting them and making a positive difference in their lives.”
Hubmer said Heise “always gives 110%.”
“Her positive attitude excites students to go to school, and the students look forward to learning new, exciting material daily,” Hubmer said. “She goes out of her way to create new and exciting ways to teach and help students learn.”
For nearly 20 years Heise also coached girls sports, including basketball, volleyball and track. She retired from coaching to concentrate on being a mother.
“I do miss coaching my Deaf players,” she said, “but I really enjoy helping and teaching my son about sports.” She also is now often in the MSAD bleachers watching games as “a big fan.”
In addition to academics and sports fundamentals, Heise said she has strived to give students confidence and help them develop “their own Deaf identity, so they can succeed in their lives without any obstacles.”
She said she tries empower students “to break through barriers, believe in themselves, and instill in them that with hard work and determination, they can do anything and go anywhere in their lives.”
Heise said she strives to be a positive role model who inspires her students to “use your talents and skills to make a difference, give back to others what you have been given, never give up, work hard, play fair, and to always follow your heart and your dreams."