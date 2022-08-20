excavator.JPG

An excavator sits Friday on a dirt mound outside of Quinn Hall at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Partially demolished buildings at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf will make way for improvements that aim to make the school safer, technologically current and more accessible. Once the school year begins, classes will take place in areas under construction.

Quinn Hall.JPG

The sign designating Quinn Hall sits just outside the construction site’s wire fence. Superintendent Terry Wilding said students should not enter the site without permission. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
MSAD construction.JPG

Quinn Hall is a shell of what it once was, now that the majority of demolition has been completed. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

