Partially demolished buildings at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf will make way for improvements that aim to make the school safer, technologically current and more accessible. Once the school year begins, classes will take place in areas under construction.
The driver of the $5.1 million project is a new entrance corridor, which will connect with the three major education buildings: Smith Hall, Quinn Hall and Noyes Hall. Those visiting the campus will be directed to a check-in area, where they will register before entering the school.
"Traditionally, we have had three educational buildings," said Superintendent Terry Wilding. "Each of them have had their own entrance, but not a great system of how to check in, how to monitor the visitors, and keep our students and staff safe. We asked the Legislature for money to make the three buildings into one connected corridor so people can have an entrance to check in, have badges and students and staff feel more safe."
Student safety
Visitors won't be the only ones with badges. Since each building will require clearance to enter most facility doors, students will be assigned a student ID card.
In a project proposal letter to the state Legislature seeking funding, the school's administration addressed the objectives and reasons behind the project.
"We have minimal capacity to monitor who comes and goes," reads the letter. "This project will greatly advance the security access of these facilities and reinforces MSA's commitment to provide a secure and safe educational and residential environment for students, staff and guests."
Legislators granted the funds for the bulk of the project, though some requests were denied.
Right now, anyone going from one education building to another is stuck taking the sidewalk outside, even in below-freezing temperatures. That will end once construction is complete, which is expected to be in spring 2023.
Another major advancement in safety will be new emergency alert systems. While most schools are outfitted with fire alarms and sirens, the school will be capable of alerting students of important alerts and danger without relying on sound.
In addition to the safety measures, there are technological improvements being made to many of the classrooms. Bulletin boards and heating systems have been removed and are to be replaced with more modern technology.
Inside Smith Hall, the staff workroom has been stripped bare and will be transformed into the entrance corridor. The old classroom lab and storage area is also bare and will be turned into a new science lab for the middle-and-high-school students.
In Quinn Hall, what used to be the principal and secretary's office and restrooms is being turned into a lobby area, new restrooms and a dining area for the elementary students.
Noyes Hall's roof also was in dire need of replacement, according to the proposal.
Funded differently
Toward the end of the proposal letter, MSAD points out it was are asking for the funds in a way that most schools wouldn't typically need to.
While MSAD and the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind are classified as Public School District 160, they do not receive funding like other public schools.
Despite doing everything other public schools do and more, they don't receive aid from the state formulas applied to other school, they don't receive federal special education funding, and they cannot levy local property taxes.
"Despite our status as a school district, the Minnesota State Academies are not funded like other public schools," reads the proposal letter. "Rather than receiving aid based on the general education formula, special education reimbursements, or federal special education funds, the academies receive yearly allocations from the legislature based on recommendations from the governor's office."
However, Wilding says that they have been fortunate enough to receive support from legislators.
"We do not have the authority to do a levy for facilities like most public schools," said Wilding. "Public schools usually have a boundary in which they can tax properties and businesses to fund their facilities. Since we are a statewide program, we cannot tax all of the properties across the state so that is why we rely on legislative appropriations."
He continued.
"We have been fortunate to have strong support from our local legislators as well as other legislators from other areas of the state and we are hopeful that appropriate funding will continue to be appropriated towards our needs."