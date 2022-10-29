Students and teachers stand alongside the SpongeBob ScarePants they created together as part of an after-school program activity. The students pictured are Alya, Grace, Rebekah, Sierra, Dixie, Lobelia and the staff are Auna Ferguson (left), Marika Ulrich (center) and Julia Forti (right). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rather than scaring crows, these scarecrows were a vibrant and creative way to put people in the Halloween spirit.
Students and faculty at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind (MSAB) and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) decorated scarecrows and put them around their respective campuses for their annual scarecrow-decorating competition.
Multiple judges, including Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek, wandered the campuses on Friday afternoon, determining who would take cake this year. The wind gently breezed through the autumn leaves, providing an aesthetic backdrop for the students’ creations.
“This is a fun activity that is open to our students and staff,” MSAB Activities Coordinator Kat Bakken said. “The main purpose of the activity is to encourage teamwork and creativity.”
These weren’t the only themes being promoted by the scarecrow competition, which was part of the after-school programs. By decorating their campuses with the straw specters they designed, the students hope to attract even more of their peers to join in on the after-school fun.
Some of the scarecrows depicted characters from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Moana.” One of the prominent ones at the MSAD campus included two scarecrows, sitting side by side, arm in arm in sweatshirts and school gear.
Ultimately, the event was a simple way for the students and staff of each State Academy to work together and exercise their creativity. Plus, there was not a crow to be found on the historic campuses.
