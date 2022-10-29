MSAD SpongeBob Scarecrow.JPG

Students and teachers stand alongside the SpongeBob ScarePants they created together as part of an after-school program activity. The students pictured are Alya, Grace, Rebekah, Sierra, Dixie, Lobelia and the staff are Auna Ferguson (left), Marika Ulrich (center) and Julia Forti (right). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Rather than scaring crows, these scarecrows were a vibrant and creative way to put people in the Halloween spirit.


Wonka Scarecrow MSAB.JPG

The Willy Wonka scarecrow stands alongside its golden tickets and Oompa Loompas outside the MSAB campus. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

