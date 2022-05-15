A group of students from the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf will test their knowledge at a national level as they will participate in the Gallaudet University National Academic Bowl on May 20-23 in Washington, D.C.
This marks the seventh time in the last 10 years that a team from MSAD has qualified for the nationals. But due to COVID restrictions in the past two years, this will be the first time since 2019 that the competition will be held in-person in Washington, D.C.
MSAD has been participating in the Academic Bowl competition since Gallaudet started the program in 1996.
The Gallaudet University Academic Bowl was established with the goal of promoting academic excellence, a spirit of academic competition and sportsmanship, and providing social opportunities.
Every year, the competition hosts four regional bowls for up to 80 teams of deaf and hard of hearing high school students (grades 9-12). Sixteen teams advance to the national in-person competition held at Gallaudet University.
The team representing MSAD includes fourth-year players Benny Dow (a senior) and Jordan Iseri (a senior), third-year player Dalina Schwartz (a junior) and first-year player Amber Hamilton (a junior). The squad is led by co-coaches Beth Hamilton and Megan Frowick-Morgan.
“The Gallaudet University Academic Bowl competition consists of a question and answer game of general knowledge and quick recall,” Frowick-Morgan said. “Questions are drawn from the following categories: arts and entertainment; current events; language and literature; mathematics; pop culture, leisure, and sports; science and technology; and potpourri.
There are three rounds of questions.
"The first round will have a category, then a question where teams will work together to answer the question," Frowick-Morgan said. "Whoever gets the question correct will have the opportunity to answer a bonus question. The second round is where the players will answer the questions individually and the third round is similar to the first round but all the questions are about one category.”
Tthe MSAD Academic Bowl squad trains for its competition by logging in hours studying trivia type of questions in a variety of categories. The team will also hold “scrimmages” to ready them for the actual Academic Bowl match-ups.
“We have practices almost daily in the evenings. We study random trivia questions in all categories, using many sources of information. We held practice matches to become familiar with the format,” Frowick-Morgan said.
The 2021-22 Academic Bowl season was a good one for MSAD. It charted a 4-0 record in Central Region pool play to gain the top seed in the region’s Pool Q. MSAD placed third in the regional tournament behind Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and Indiana School for the Deaf.
Schwartz was selected as an All-Star player for MSAD at the regional competition, which was held online from Feb. 28 through March 11.
“This is MSAD’s seventh time qualifying for nationals in the last 10 years,” Frowick-Morgan said. “The keys to that success is experience and teamwork. Jordan and Benny have been together since freshman year, Dalina joined a year later and Amber is a new addition to the team but she has been the alternate since her freshman year. They have been working together for three years. The players are a tight-knit bunch and they love challenging each other.”
In addition to the success enjoyed by the team this season, the Trojans are happy to be returning to in-person competition after the pandemic forced things online over the past two seasons.
“The last regional competition that we attended was right here at MSAD in March, 2020 then a week later COVID hit," Frowick-Morgan said. "We qualified for nationals that year so nationals was virtual for the first time ever. For the academic year of 2020-2021, everything was virtual. This year, the regional competition was virtual and we are so excited to finally go to Washington, DC in person for the national competition.”