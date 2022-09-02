The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is urging more caution on and around motorcycles. There have been three fatal crashes and seven serious-injury crashes involving motorcycles so far this year. (Metro Creative image)
A trend is raising alarms for members of local law enforcement. The number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes this year has already matched those in all of 2021.
So far this year, Rice County has recorded three fatal crashes, including a July 19 incident on Highway 21 west of Shieldsville involving a lone motorcyclist.
The county also seen 12 serious-injury crashes, seven involving at least one motorcycle. Six other motorcycle crashes have involved lesser or no injuries.
In only two of the serious-injury crashes do investigators cite alcohol as a contributing factor. That’s down from 2021.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas implores motorists – no matter
what they’re driving – to take extra precautions when on the road.
“Slow down and pay attention while driving,” he said. “It only takes a few seconds to double check the roadway before pulling out into the traffic lane. Put your phone down and keep your eyes up. Leave yourself adequate spacing so you can react to an unexpected event.”
Motorcycle crashes are especially dangerous given that bikes lack the external protection cars, trucks and SUVs offer, and there’s no helmet requirement for bikers over 18.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the fatal crash rate for motorcycles is 6.4 per 100 crashes. That compares to 0.6 fatalities per 100 crashes for all types of motor vehicles.
Male motorcyclists are more than five times as likely to be killed or injured than female riders, DPS data shows.
In 2020, only 24 (36%) of the 64 motorcycle riders killed were known to be wearing a helmet. Of the 926 motorcyclists injured, only 384 (35%) were known to be wearing a helmet, according to DPS.
Training and licensing is critical for bikers. Minnesota in 2021 had 259,000 registered motorcycles and 397,000 licensed operators. In the year prior, 32% of the 64 motorcycle operators involved in a fatal crash didn’t have a valid endorsement.
DPS recommends riders take a training course every season or two to keep their basic skills sharp.
The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center, created in the early 1980s to address record high motorcyclist fatalities, provides on-cycle and classroom rider education, training and licensing. Classes are available at 22 locations across the state. Learn more at https://bit.ly/mn_motorcycle_safety.
Faribault Harley-Davidson also offers courses for riders of all skill levels. Learn more at www.faribaulthd.com or by calling 507-334-5130.
