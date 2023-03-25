The mother and daughter who started No Tummies Left Behind, a group that fundraises to pay off lunch debt, still have their work cut out for them.
Even though meals will now be provided to all Minnesota students next school year, Ella Bettner, 11, and her mom, Nichole Bettner, are working to clear remaining debts for families who have struggled to pay for their children’s meals. The mother-daughter pair, who live in Faribault, also have hopes to expand their program to a national scale.
The Bettners are planning a fundraiser on April 15 in downtown Faribault with auctions and live music.
They hope the event will raise enough funds to pay off all remaining negative lunch account balances for families in Faribault Public Schools. Any remaining funds will be dispersed to surrounding school districts.
When a student in public school doesn’t have lunch money, schools must still provide a meal, but the student’s account falls into the negative. These debts can accumulate.
Federal pandemic funding provided a reprieve by temporarily making all meals free. But those funds expired last school year.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill designating state funds to make school lunch and breakfast free for all students in Minnesota public schools again starting next school year.
The new law doesn’t take effect until next September, and the remaining balances are “still the responsibility of the districts,” Nichole said.
That’s what Ella and Nichole are hoping to address with their fundraiser, allowing students to “start with a clean slate” next school year.
On Tuesday, Ella presented the Faribault Public School Board with a donation of $6,500 for the cause.
School Board member Casie Steeves, Ella’s neighbor, gave her commendation.
“It’s been just wonderful to see this program just grow and grow and grow,” Steeves said. “Your empathy and compassion for your community is something that I look for you for.”
To date No Tummies Left Behind has donated over $9,000 to Faribault Area Schools and about $5,000 to Medford and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools.
In addition to asking businesses to contribute, Ella makes and sells bracelets and she and friends have bussed tables at local restaurants and donated their tips.
“We just want these kids to be treated fairly and equitably, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay for the food,” Nichole said.
No Tummies Left Behind began in October 2021, when Ella noticed the prevalence of the issue at Medford Elementary School.
“It’s a need that we really weren’t aware of,” Nichole said. “Ella was the one who actually recognized the issue.”
Under the current system, Nichole has heard of people facing significant consequences of having negative lunch balances.
“I don’t know what district they were in, but we’ve had customers tell us the horror stories from having a negative balance,” she said. “Some kids don’t have access to meals. Some are just given a cheap ham sandwich.”
As for the future of No Tummies Left Behind, Nichole said they hope to expand.
They are considering starting a weekend backpack meal program that sends students home with backpacks filled with food for weekends and over school breaks.
“Our next adventure is to ensure that the elimination of food insecurities at school does not follow a student home,” Ella said. “We hope to launch the next phase that allows for meals for kids outside of school walls.”
Rather than going through the complicated process of starting a nonprofit, they reached out to a national organization, No Hungry Kids, about working together to expand No Tummies Left Behind’s mission beyond Minnesota.
The new Minnesota law comes about six months after the Community Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of health and prevention experts established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recommended the nation provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.
The task force found that a nationwide program would lead to “reduced food insecurity, improved nutritional quality of students’ diets, and improved academic outcomes,” as well as a reduction in absenteeism.