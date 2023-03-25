No Tummies Left Behind 2.jpg

Ella Bettner, 11, receives a round of applause from Faribault Public School District officials after making a donation of $6,500 on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)


No Tummies Left Behind 1.jpg

Ella Bettner, 11, of Medford, is the driving force behind No Tummies Left Behind. The organization raises money to eliminate school lunch debt for students in public schools. (Photo courtesy of No Tummies Left Behind)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments