Everyone experiences loss and grief in different ways. When Erin Rossow was just 17-years-old, she lost her father to suicide.
The next 12 years would lead the Morristown woman down a path to founding her own nonprofit organization, in memory of her father, to help children who are in need of therapy.
Together On Memories was named with her dad in mind, Rossow said. Her dad’s story is an important one when it comes to her organization.
When she was 15, Rossow recalled wanting to live with her dad. It was around Christmas time when she noticed he began to change, which led to the pair having a large fight.
“He said he was going to leave, but a few minutes later the door didn’t shut and I was wondering what was going on,” she said. “I found him attempting to kill himself and I saved him. I didn’t know what to do. I called a friend to help, but I also felt like I couldn’t tell anyone and just didn’t talk because I didn’t want to get taken away from him.”
Following the attempt, he sought therapy and by all accounts seemed to be in a better place. However, the following year, on Dec. 21, 2010, Rossow received a call while she was at work. It was her dad telling her he loved her very much.
Later she would learn her father had died by suicide.
“His death certificate said Dec. 22 at 4:55 a.m.” Rossow said.
This date and time would have an impact on her in an unexpected way years later when her first daughter, Jillian, was born at 4:54 a.m. on Dec. 22.
“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” Rossow said. “My due date kept changing and being pushed back and I thought I can’t have her on the 22nd. Sure enough, I was in labor for 24 hours and that is when she was born.”
Rossow experienced many conflicting emotions. She described feeling numb and excited but wishing her dad would have been there to meet his granddaughter.
“It was a couple weeks after she was born that I had a dream about my dad,” Rossow said. “He visited me and said he gave me another life to enjoy.”
Following the death of her father, she recalled attending a grief support group once a month at her high school. She spoke to a class after her father’s death about the signs she noticed in her father. Some time later she received a letter from a girl who thanked her and spoke about similar changes she had noticed in her own family member and encourage them to seek help.
“It was the best experience I got to go through after such a traumatic event in my life,” she said. “I went to a therapist and I remember how it was expensive and there were times I had to pick either putting gas in my car or paying for therapy that week. I don’t want kids to have to experience pain, sorrow and struggle and not be able to go to therapy.”
For many years Rossow knew she had a calling to do something to make a difference for people experiencing loss and trauma. But she wasn’t quite sure what exactly it was she was meant to do.
Through speaking with some of the members of Owatonna Business Women, things began to fall into place. She met with a lawyer and the process to get a nonprofit off the ground, which generally takes more than a year, was finalized for Together On Memories in a matter of weeks.
“It’s been so amazing how everything has come together,” she said. “The amount of support I’ve already received is amazing. We’re only six months old, and very green trying to get everything together, but I already have many people interested in applying for help for their kids and wanting to get involved.”
Rossow has already created a partnership with Waseca Public Schools. The plan is to host monthly meetings for an hour to speak about grief and all the different ways people experience it and discuss different ways of coping with trauma and loss. While initially services will likely be regional, Rossow and her board hope that one day the organization will go national and they will be able to provide these services to kids throughout the country.
She said she also plans to host an annual gala event to raise funds to support children in need of therapy. She is hopeful the first gala will be able to take place in December 2023.