It’s been 125 years since Juanita Kruger’s great-grandfather “laid the stones” of a two-room Lutheran school in North Morristown.
Kruger attended and now teaches at that school, Trinity Lutheran School of North Morristown.
On Sunday, Kruger is being recognized for her work and named the 2022 Outstanding Elementary Teacher of the Year for the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, which consists of 86 Lutheran schools in Minnesota.
Going “where the Lord leads,” she taught at a number of schools around Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, Iowa and Indiana, and started two kindergarten programs and a preschool, as well as restarted a first-grade program.
In the early 2000s she found herself teaching at a prison-reform school for boys in Des Moines, Iowa. She said the experience had a powerful impact.
“I think every teacher should get the opportunity to teach in other education styles,” she said. “(My main takeaways) from the experience were just thinking outside the box. I learned creative ways of educating students. I feel that I left there looking at life a little differently.”
She explained how she started to develop relationships with the students in a way that she hadn’t in the past.
“I would just say to them ‘If it doesn’t offend you, I’d just like to know more about your life, your culture and the way you grew up,’” she said. “If they weren’t comfortable, that wouldn’t have been a problem, but I think they really respected me more, as I showed an interest in them.”
“Sharing and gaining knowledge from more diverse experiences” is something she feels changed the way she teaches and connects with students.
One student she connected with was at a private school in Iowa.
“Well, one little girl that I had as a student told me some things that concerned me,” she said.
As she learned more about the girl’s home life, she soon realized the gravity of the situation.
“She was quite fearful,” she said. “And no one was doing anything. I couldn’t just sit around and watch that happen.”
Once, during morning church service, she noticed the girl suddenly had a look that came over her. Kruger feels something must have triggered her, causing her to “relive something.”
“I just looked at that kid’s eyes and I could just see the pain,” she said. “She just had this panicked, fearful expression. She just looked so scared.”
She spoke with the girls’ mother, learning the girl and her mom were in an abusive household. Kruger took action.
One day, while the abusive father was away, Kruger went to pick up the mother, the girl and get them to a women’s shelter. She felt “sick” by what she saw.
The girl’s bed had restraints, “so that she wouldn’t make noise … to go to the bathroom.” The room wreaked of urine.
Kruger said the girl stopped attending the school shortly after moving to the women’s shelter. She doesn’t know what happened to her.
Kruger returned to the North Morristown school as a teacher in 20016. She has a classroom with only seven students, but they range from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Last year she was the runner-up for the regional Lutheran Church Missouri Synod award, which she assumed would be the pinnacle of her recognition.
Until one day, the Rev. Juan Palm came into her classroom and requested photos of her. She was confused and asked why.
“He told me, ‘Well, you are the 2022 Outstanding Elementary Teacher of the Year,’” Kruger recalled.
She was surprised and honored by the news.
“Trinity Lutheran School and our families have benefitted from Miss Kruger’s creative and enthusiastic ways of helping children learn,” Palm said. “… We thank and praise God for the gifts he has given to Miss Kruger that have blessed hundreds of students and their families throughout her educational career.”
One nomination letter, which was kept anonymous, noted Kruger’s puts in many extra hours and lauded her skill in directing school plays and her inclusion of piano and guitar within her lessons.
Another nomination applauded that she teaches multiple grades in her class. It also praised the visuals Kruger uses while teaching and devotion to promoting the school’s projects and events.