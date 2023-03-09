Juanita Kruger 4.JPG

Juanita Kruger gives help to student, Gideon Anderson, 10, on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran School of North Morristown. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

It’s been 125 years since Juanita Kruger’s great-grandfather “laid the stones” of a two-room Lutheran school in North Morristown.


Juanita Kruger 2.JPG

Juanita Kruger gives a lesson about St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran School of North Morristown. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments