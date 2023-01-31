A Morristown man accused of murdering his roommate last spring has been found competent to stand trial.
Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, is charged with first-degree (premeditated) and second-degree (not premeditated) murder in the May 31 shooting death of Daniel Stoeckel, 41.
An initial competency examination conducted last fall determined Koldstad was not mentally fit to be prosecuted in the murder case as well as in an unrelated DWI case, court records show. That put both cases temporarily on hold.
Kolstad was taken to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center for a second more comprehensive competency evaluation by an appointed mental health professional. The findings, which are not public, were given to attorneys and court officers on Jan. 13.
Public defender Barry Cattadoris requested a hearing Tuesday to contest the results. He told Judge Christne Long and County Attorney Brian Mortenson he was dropping his opposition to the updated finding that Kolstad is now competent.
Cattadoris said he filed a precautionary objection because he had not had the chance to meet with Kolstad before the objection was due. But Cattadoris said he has since met with Kolstad and found that his client is now “rationally communicating” with his attorneys.
Long said she reviewed both evaluations.
“I am finding Mr. Kolstad competent … and we will resume the process of the criminal matter at this time,” she said.
The charging complaint says Kolstad called 911 and responding sheriff deputies found him lying face-down outside in the grass. Deputies went inside and found Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, dead in his bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.
Kolstad reportedly made suicidal statements and told the deputies that he had been “taking lots of drugs” and was stressed out. He later reportedly told investigators someone told him either he or Stoeckel needed to die by midnight.
Kolstad admitted he took a semi-automatic shotgun from an unlocked cabinet, went to Stoeckel’s bedroom and fired twice, the court complaint alleges.
Kolstad was initially charged with second-degree murder. In June a grand jury indicted him on the more serious first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.
A next court hearing, to review pretrial evidentiary matters, was scheduled for May 16. Long asked Cattadoris if he planned to contest any of the evidence. The defense attorney said he did not plan to at this time, but he’s still waiting for the Rice County Attorney Office to supply a copy of one report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Kolstad is back in the Rice County Jail with bail set at $500,000. He was present at Tuesday’s hearing but did not speak.
A gross misdemeanor DWI charge against Kolstad also now is moving forward after Tuesday’s finding. He allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration over twice the legal limit when he struck a power pole and a guide wire in Waterville on Dec. 24, 2021.