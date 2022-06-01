A Morristown man said he shot his roommate because someone told him either he or his roommate needed to die, murder charges say.
Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, was charged with second-degree murder without premeditation Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
Kolstad is accused of shooting Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, early Tuesday morning in their residence at 103 Second St. SE. Stoeckel was in bed when Kolstad shot him through the neck, the charges allege.
Kolstad allegedly called 911 at 12:40 a.m. and made statements including: “He’s dead.” and “Bring the coroner.”
The first Rice County Sheriff’s deputy to arrive found Kolstad lying face-down in the grass. Kolstad reportedly told the deputy: “I shot him in the head” and “I’m going to prison.”
Deputies found Stoeckel dead in a bed with a gunshot wound to his neck. There also was a hole in a wall consistent with a shotgun blast.
After he was arrested Kolstad made suicidal statements and said he had been taking drugs but was now sober.
Kolstad reportedly said another person had told him either he or Stoeckel needed to die by midnight. He allegedly admitted he grabbed a loaded shotgun from a gun cabinet, went to Stoeckel’s room and fired twice.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is "still active," according to a Wednesday morning press release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jesse Thomas has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
Kolstad remains in the Rice County Jail. He does not have any prior criminal history, other than petty misdemeanors, in Minnesota.