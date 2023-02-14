It was the era of neon signs and bulky TVs, and Matthew Coulsey was working at Cinema Six in the then-bustling Faribo West Mall. When he went on break or his shift ended, he’d head over the MagicLand to play classic arcade games.
Although the outdated arcade machines have gone by the wayside, nostalgia inspired Coulsey to build modernized ones for himself.
“These games are kind of lost in time, you know?” he said. “You can listen to the music from high school — I can turn on the Foo Fighters or Nirvana — but you can’t play the games. It’s just a way to get these old retro games working.”
It wasn’t until 2017 that he started his business, Retro Replay Arcades, building and selling the upgraded multi-game consoles. He runs to business out of his own workshop, next door to his house.
Coulsey’s workshop is over 2,500 square feet and complete with old-movie posters and power tools. A few of the worktables have the original marquees from repurposed retired pinball machines and arcade consoles. The smell of sawdust fills the air and a thin layer of the wood remnants coat everything.
The workshop would become the setting of Coulsey’s full-time job.
“I worked at a nonprofit for 15 years,” he said. “I just got laid off in March 2020 and I just started doing this. I had no other choice. So, I did this and it turned out to be a fun little business.”
With the stay-at-home protocols that came with the pandemic, his business took off.
“It picked up a lot, but I’m only a one-man shop,” he said. “I can’t build as many as I’d like. I build as many as I can. But if you want to do a good job, (you can make) really just one (at a time).”
With the blurred line between work and play, he often finds himself bringing his own creations down to his basement. After showing off his some framed vintage comics, he booted up his own redone pinball machine, which he said took a week of labor.
Instead of being stuck with just one pinball table or arcade game, the machines can switch between hundreds of various designs. Instead of a slot to insert quarters, players press a “credit” button to light up the LED screen.
If the machine doesn’t already have someone’s favorite game programmed in, the user can download them for free online.
The machines are smaller than the old versions, because the flat-screen monitors are substantially thinner than the originals. This allows his newly cut wood, which encapsulates the electronics, to fit through the average-size door in a house.
Coulsey makes livable profits from his new business, but he is wary about pricing people out. Putting $2,000 into a machine, which takes him five or six days of labor, he said he’d only get ask about $2,700 for it.
“I tried to price them so people can afford them,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of crazy customers that have tons and tons of money, but I make just enough to get by.
Cousley, whose past jobs have included as a reporter for the Faribault Daily News for three years in the early 2000s, said he could never go back to working in an office.
“I’m just, like, this is what I want to do. It’s kind of a dream,” he said. “It’s fun. Like today, I get to go on a delivery and it’s like I’m Santa Claus.”