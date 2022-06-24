Morristown man accused of sexual abuse Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Morristown man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows multiple times.Ramiro Meza Perez, 42, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct this week in Rice County District Court.A girl recently told a social worker Perez touched her sexually multiple times, according to a court complaint. The girl said the abuse occurred when she was between the age of 10 and 15.Perez was arrested, released with orders not to have contact with the girl, and summoned to appear in court on July 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ramiro Meza Perez Morristown Times Criminal Law Law Crime Sexual Abuse Girl Felony Abuse Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Electrocution of Trystar employee under investigation Kenyon bookkeeper sentenced to over 9 years in prison Faribault brothers sexually abused girl, charges allege The grackle mob put out a contract on my door Restored brewery truck to make parade debut Upcoming Events Jun 24 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Tuey the Juggler Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Open House Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices