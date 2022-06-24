A Morristown man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows multiple times.

Ramiro Meza Perez, 42, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct this week in Rice County District Court.

A girl recently told a social worker Perez touched her sexually multiple times, according to a court complaint. The girl said the abuse occurred when she was between the age of 10 and 15.

Perez was arrested, released with orders not to have contact with the girl, and summoned to appear in court on July 6.

