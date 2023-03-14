While most of the banners along Fourth Street have previously honored veterans and members of law enforcement, Virginia van Sluis is gearing up to honor a broader spectrum of local heroes this spring.

IMG_1442 copy.jpg

The third batch of Hometown Heroes banners are currently on display. While most recognize military veterans, applications for other types of heroes are sought for the fourth round. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)


