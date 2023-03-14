While most of the banners along Fourth Street have previously honored veterans and members of law enforcement, Virginia van Sluis is gearing up to honor a broader spectrum of local heroes this spring.
spotlight
The Faribault resident created and continues to lead the Hometown Heroes banner program. Twice a year new banners are hung along a section of Fourth Street NW in Faribault recognizing up to 40 heroes and groups of heroes with ties to Rice County.
The 5-foot-tall banners bear a photograph, an individual or group name and usually a few words about their service. For $180 anyone can purchase a banner to recognize someone who has served in the military or provided extraordinary service to Rice County.
In the first three rounds of the program, almost 100 individuals and groups have been honored.
Representatives of other communities have reached out to van Sluis seeking advice about replicating the program.
She was especially pleased one day to see an older couple taking photos with one banner. She stopped to say hello and learned they were the grandparents of the serviceman honored on the banner.
Still, van Sluis said she mulled not pursuing a fourth round of banners to be hung before Memorial Day.
Fewer applications were received, and van Sluis was beginning to think the idea had already run its course. But Nort Johnson at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism encouraged her to continue, she said.
“We hope to keep it going,” van Sluis said. “I think it’s a worthwhile program. I would love to have 40 (additional banner applications). I will be satisfied with 10.”
The banner organizer said the program is being opened up to any local hero who has provided some form of exceptional service in the county. It could be a longtime volunteer or teacher, she said as examples.
A committee reviews and decides whether to accept applications. If approved, the applicant must provide $180 to cover the cost of the banner design and production. They can keep the banner after its six months on public display.
Application forms are available at faribaulthometownheroes.org, at the Chamber of Commerce office, Faribault Community Center and Buckham West. Applications are due by April 15.
