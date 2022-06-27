For eight hours, a group took turns repeating “KD0ZSA” in a park at one of Faribault’s highest points.
The members of the River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society and a few guests connected with fellow ham radio operators across the country Saturday.
The National Association for Amateur Radio’s Field Day is part training, part competition, part social opportunity and part public awareness building.
The annual event challenges radio clubs to operate off the grid and make contact with as many other clubs as they can. Community members are invited to stop by and learn about the hobby.
Using a radio connected to a generator and a repeater (amplification device) on a radio tower nearby, Faribault club members reached people from as far away as Vermont and Texas.
“There’s a little bit of magic involved I think,” said Daniel Kucera, River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society president, of the ability to reach people from near and far over radio waves.
Faribault club members took turns scanning and broadcasting the letters “CQ” — one of ham radio operators’ many codes that means an invitation to chat.
The many brief interactions that followed included exchanges of club call signs. Every licensed ham radio operator and club has a unique set of letters and numbers; the Faribault club is KD0ZSA.
Club signs were logged and submitted to the contest, though there is no cash prize or even trophy for the club that makes the most contacts. The main objective, club members said, was to practice in case of a national disaster or other widespread emergency.
Such a catastrophe could knock out law enforcement radios, cellphone signals, or both. Ham radio operators can step in and help facilitate communication.
“It’s still an emergency communications method that works well,” said Bryan Finley of Northfield.
On Saturday, Faribault club members and guests used a generator, a battery and portable solar panels to power their radios as a test of their ability to communicate when there is no electricity. Radios can operation on about the same amount of energy used to power a lightbulb.
Many of the River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society members also have taken other training to help in emergencies.
Some members are trained weather spotters who go out into the storm and use their radios to report funnel clouds or other dangers to a county emergency dispatcher. Some are members of the Rice County Community Emergency Response Team — a group of volunteers trained in search and rescue and other emergency response skills.
In addition to emergency preparedness, several of the local operators said they enjoy their amateur radio as an alternative means to socialize.
Club members on Saturday recollected memorable conversations with people as far away as Russia and New Zealand. Unofficial consensus puts religion and politics off limits as topics of conversation. Profanity also is a no-no for U.S. radio operators, as it could bring a fine from the Federal Communications Commission.
Ham radios can be a “lifeline” for some isolated people who don’t have or don’t want to learn how to use the internet, said Nate Knutson. The Hastings resident came to know of the River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society after a chance connection with Kucera over the radio led to an invitation to join the club’s biweekly radio chats. Saturday was his first time meeting club members in person.
“Some people look a lot different than you’d think from their voice,” he said.
Membership in the local club has doubled to about 40 in recent years. The pandemic prompted a resurgence in the hobby while people were stuck at their homes and had time to study for their license and then search radio frequencies for new friends.
In addition to radio meetings, the club typically meets one Saturday morning a month in person. Like Saturday’s field day, Kucera said much of those meetings are spent helping each other build and adjust radios, antennas and other equipment.
“A lot of people in this hobby like to tinker and build,” Kucera said.
An entry level radio and license can cost less than $100. “It doesn’t cost a lot to get into it,” Kucera said. But it can be a more expensive hobby for those who want to advance to higher-end radios and accessories.
How far a radio signal will go varies for a number of reasons, including the equipment and the atmospheric conditions.
“It depends on so many factors,” said club member Peter van Sluis.
With the right equipment and ideal conditions signals can reach across the globe. It’s even possible to reach beyond Earth, van Sluis said, for a few minutes each day as the International Space Station orbits overhead.