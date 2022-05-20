More electric vehicle charging stations may be coming to Faribault.
The Faribault City Council this week agreed to work toward a partnership with a company that wants to install chargers in multiple city parking lots. The chargers would be available for public use for a fee.
There would be no cost to the city; it could, in fact, receive a small amount of annual revenue.
Sarah Shapiro is interning with the city as a GreenCorps member and made the proposal to contract with Carbon Solutions Group.
Shapiro said lack of charging locations is “one of the greatest current barriers to electric vehicle adoption.”
Shapiro told the council members at a workshop meeting on Tuesday that electric vehicle sales are projected to exceed gas-powered vehicle sales by 2038.
“This transition is something we really want to encourage,” she said. “The use of gas contributes to air pollution, carbon dioxide emission, and it’s just more expensive.”
Carbon Solutions Group installs, owns and operates charging stations across the country, including in several Minnesota cities. The company is proposing to install two chargers each at seven locations: Heritage Park, North Alexander Park, the Community Center, City Hall, the Fire Department, Police Department and Public Works.
The company would handle all installation and maintenance.
“This is a no risk, no cost option,” Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council.
The company would pay the city nearly $5,500 a year for the parking spaces, which would be reserved for electric vehicles. The city also could earn bonus revenue if the stations are highly utilized, but Shapiro said not to expect to earn that for at least the first few years.
Public electric vehicle drivers pay a fee to use the company’s charging stations. The city also could pay a fee to use the chargers.
The city presently has one electric vehicle and one hybrid vehicle in its fleet.
There are currently only two publicly accessible chargers in the city and both are privately owned. One is outside the Goodwill and the other at Harry Brown’s Family Automotive is reserved for customers of the dealership.
A city station also is planned downtown in the parking lot at 17 Third St. NE next to Redemption Restaurant. The station was approved in 2020 but has not yet been installed. The city will own the station and is paying for it with an allocation from the settlement of a federal lawsuit against Volkswagon Motors.
Council members said Tuesday they were in support of bringing more chargers to the city, in hopes they will both serve residents and attract more visitors.
“It’s the future, and I think we ought to be out ahead of it,” said council member Tom Spooner.
Some in the group questioned the proposed locations, however.
“I think we’re all for it, but we need to talk about where,” Mayor Kevin Voracek said.
The mayor and some council members suggested the company look at alternative locations that would be more evenly distributed across the city and near public attractions.
Council member Sara Caron was concerned about losing general parking spots at Heritage Park because she said the lot is often already filled.
The council directed Shapiro and Kuennen to ask Carbon Solutions Group to re-evaluate its proposed locations. A contract will be brought to a future council meeting.
Once approved, Shapiro said Carbon Solutions Group typically has stations operational within five months to a year.