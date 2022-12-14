While George Floyd's murder sparked over 500 protests in the U.S., a South Central College leader noted this was not the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.
SCC Vice President of Research and Institutional Effectiveness and Dean of Faribault Campus Narren Brown's asked during a presentation Monday night: "Would the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. support Black Lives Matter?"
His speech at the Rice County Historical Society on Monday was the latest installment in the Faribault Diversity Coalition's monthly speaker series.
"I can't come to any other conclusion than yeah, he would," Brown said regarding whether MLK would have supported BLM. "MLK would be right up there protesting with these kids. He probably would've been in Minneapolis. Now, he would still be advocating for nonviolence."
To begin, Brown gave his analysis of King's perception in America.
"I think we, as Americans, fantasize about who King was," he said. "Yes, he was nonviolent. Yes, he practiced those means. Yes, he practiced civil disobedience. … He was abused when he was arrested by the police."
Brown went on to give a brief history of policing in America.
"The history is fairly clear," he said. "This is where policing starts: in South Carolina with slave patrols. This is what we know today as modern-day policing. In 1838, the first police department started. 1828 to 1968, (there was) a lack of law enforcement and government intervention during lynchings and murders."
He gave an example of the stories his father told him from childhood to early adulthood.
"I was born in '73," he said. "I have never known an America where lynching was legal. But my mom and daddy and grandma did. My grandpa did. … My daddy told stories of finding his friends in New Orleans weeks, if not months, later. Some of those stories, I think, haunted my dad until the day he died."
He went on to speak about American intervention into anti-war dissidents and civil rights groups, starting in 1956 with the COINTELPRO counterintelligence program. According to FBI records, COINTELPRO's goal was to "expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit or otherwise neutralize" groups the FBI dubbed "black extremists."
In 1967 President Lyndon B. Johnson organized the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders to investigate the cause of the riots that accompanied civil rights protests. Brown said "LBJ didn't eagerly accept these findings."
"Discrimination and segregation have long permeated much of American life; they now threaten the future of every American," reads the commission's report. " … Segregation and poverty have created, in the racial ghetto, a destructive environment totally unknown to most white Americans. … White institutions created it, white institutions maintain it, and white society condones it."
History or modernity?
Brown offered modern examples of what he described as unchecked power within the policing system.
He noted the 1033 Program formed in 1997 and offered military equipment to local police departments.
He also noted the Clinton Administration's 1994 Crime Bill, which paved the way for mass incarceration. Within a decade, the population of incarcerated Americans nearly doubled.
By 2011, America represented about 4% of the world's population, while America's incarcerated population represented over 20% of the world's incarcerated population.
The BLM movement began after the killing of Trayvon Martin and acquittal of George Zimmerman in 2012.
Much like the "white power" reaction to the Black Power Movement, Brown said many parts of America were hesitant to accept the phrasing of Black Lives Matter. Even though BLM often protests white victims of police brutality, some folks still insist that no one cares when it's a white person.
Still, BLM persists to this day, which Brown says is a consequence of the new generation "telling us something."
"The young folks are telling us how they want this world to look," he said. "The young folks are telling us how they want this country to look. … They know everything we taught them and everything we didn't think we taught them, which means they watched us. They learned from our behavior. They saw what we did and what we did not do. These are the folks who I'm following."
If MLK were alive today, Brown said he thinks he'd be disappointed.
"He'd be so disappointed in what America has come to at this juncture," Brown said. "I think he'd be disappointed that you still have public officials talking about white nationalism on public TV. I just think he'd be disappointed."
Lastly, Brown said the anti-brutality argument is not an anti-police argument. He said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin is a "nice guy," and he felt the same about Faribault's prior chief.
"I have some very good friends who are police," Brown said. "Every police officer I know in Faribault is a really good human being doing the job to the best they can and doing a good job at it. When you talk about the problems with policing, as a larger state, of course people get defensive.
"I think most police officers get it right. Just like, in my profession, one bad educator makes us all look bad. But the difference is, I don't have a culture of protecting them. Our culture says to find them, root them out and get rid of them. Policing has a culture of defending the thin blue line and that's something they have to work out internally before people work it out for them."