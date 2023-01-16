MLK prayer.jpg

Bashir Omar leads an Islamic prayer during the Faribault MLK Breakfast Monday at South Central College. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Speakers from Mexico, Somalia and China stressed the power of passion, perseverance and protest Monday at Faribault’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast.


MLK speaker Ali.jpg

Faysel Ali speaks at the MLK Breakfast hosted by the Faribault Diversity Coalition. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
MLK speaker Fernández.jpg

Edel Fernandez speaks at the Faribault Campus of South Central College, where he is admissions director. 
MLK speaker Sun.jpg

Eva Sun closed out the MLK breakfast with a talk about freedom in her home country of China. 

