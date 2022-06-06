More than 16 million Americans served in World War II. According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs said only 240,000 U.S. WWII veterans were living as of September 2021.
That number is quickly declining. About 234 WWII veterans die every day, taking their stories and memories with them.
To give more people — particularly younger generations — an opportunity to learn about WWII, Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Inc. hosts a military timeline living history event each year.
Organizers of the two-day 13th annual Minnesota Military Days event were Robert Clouse and David Neale. Clouse, a Nerstrand resident, said he attended the event for many years, and decided to step into the role of organizing the event with Neale when the previous organizer stepped down.
Though there are lots of demands that need to be accomplished in order to make the event a success, Clouse said they wanted to see the event continue on.
"It's the interaction, and having people get to learn about WWII," Clouse said of the importance of the event. "No one has an idea anymore about what the war was like, and now there are just a handful of local WWII vets left."
Throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, attendees could witness a flag raising, timeline weapons demonstration, German communication equipment demonstration, United States GI grenade launching weapons demonstration, western front battle reenactment and flag lowering.
The weapons demonstration included weapons from various time periods, like the Scottish primary weapons from the early 1600s, and Mauser 98, a German bolt-action rifle.
Along with demonstrating how the early 17th century musket would be loaded and fired, an actor also showed attendees what the other half of the Scottish infantry consisted of in that time — a pike, used in unison with other ranks, who would wait to fall in as necessary to protect the musketeers.
Living actors dressed in reproductions of uniforms that American, German and Scottish soldiers wore in their respective time period. They stayed in campgrounds located through the grounds for attendees to visit between demonstrations. While Clouse admits the living history event is a bit of an expensive hobby to be involved in, he is proud to share everything attendees see (with the exception of the uniforms) is original — weapons, equipment and tents at the campgrounds.
"We find it a good educational opportunity to show people things that were used, and how things went back then," Clouse said. "People seem to enjoy it."
Clouse and Neale are both veterans themselves. Clouse said it is important to remember those who died for their cause.
The many sponsors of the event included the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, Morristown American Legion Post 149, Northfield American Legion & Auxiliary Post 84 and Northfield VFW Post. Clouse said they are particularly appreciative of the local support.
Along with the demonstrations and war battle reenactments, the event also included a military swap meet and a display of women's military and civilian clothing and other memorabilia.
Minneapolis resident Lora Smith and Faribault resident Jessica Cygan, of the Cat's Meow - WW2 girls, brought in some items from their vintage collections. The Cat's Meow is a group of WWII women reenactors based out of the Twin Cities area that represent both the civilian and military sides of the WWII era.
Cygan is well known by many group members for her love of vintage clothing and has grown to appreciate and respect how articles of clothing were tailored back in those days. She calls herself a forensic seamstress. She said she enjoys decoding the vintage item she is working on, and repairs it as it would have been repaired in the time period it was made.
"Clothing is all made one way nowadays. Back then there was more snaps and buttons," Cygan said. "Everything was tailored so nicely. You don't find those details anymore. There are so many uniforms, and lot of different styles and different branches."
Smith said she enjoys talking to people about the stories that come with each uniform and article of clothing. For some collectors, special items are kept in closets for safe keeping, but just sit and collect dust. Cygan said she would rather have the pieces out for people to see and learn more from. She has filled a walk-in closet will all of the WWII items she has purchased over the years.
"People in this state did things that not many realize," Cygan said. "Women were not just nurses in the war, they were stenographers, map makers and pilots. Educating the public on what women did is very important, especially for young girls."