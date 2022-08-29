Around 300 sixth graders showed up at Faribault Middle School for their first day on Monday, but they weren't alone. They were joined by a few dozen eighth-grade leaders who helped them feel comfortable in the new environment as part of the WEB program.
Stacy Fox, the middle school's interim principal, said having the sixth graders start the year a little earlier has a few benefits.
"It was so great to see our sixth graders have a chance to get to know each other and the building on their own before the older students started," said Fox. "I really think it started their time at FMS on the right foot. And I was beyond impressed with our WEB leaders who gave up their summer time to help them make the transition. It really cemented them as leaders in the building. So all in all, I would say it was a great day."
WEB, which stands for Where Everyone Belongs, is a program that helps middle-school newcomers feel more accepted and welcome while they get acclimated to middle-school life.
Going from elementary school to middle school can be a rough transition for many students, as 13-year-old WEB leader Anika Giem attests, since the WEB program took a pause during the beginning of the pandemic.
"I didn't get WEB when I was in sixth grade and I was scared I was gonna be shoved in a locker," said Giem. "So, it's just one of those things that's good to have."
Nikki Hagedorn (or Ms. Nikki as the students know her) has been teaching at the middle school for 22 years. As one of the coordinators WEB, she expressed her opinion about what makes the program important.
"They are trying to just be the leaders in the room, in the building," said Hagedorn. "Then, also a friendly face, if a sixth grader feels lost or needs some support or some help."
The main lesson that the WEB leaders instill is it's okay to make mistakes.
"We show them around and tell them it's okay to fail — stuff like that," said WEB student leader Khalid Abdullahi. "So, like, if you fail once, you can keep trying until you get it."
Hagedorn added:
"The lessons are all about, 'It's okay to make mistakes,'" she said. "We're here to support you. They get to know each other's names. They also learn different strategies on what it takes to be successful at the middle school. Then, throughout the year, they do other lessons and activities as well."
One of the activities the WEB program put on last fall was a haunted house. WEB leaders dressed in costumes and set up spooky-themed rooms for the sixth graders to roam through and meet new friends.
The WEB leaders are chosen based on not just their good grades, but also their character and teacher recommendations.
"We're responsible," said Giem. "We get good grades and we're good mentors. Our teachers suggested us and said that we are good people."
Hagedorn explained that diversity is kept in mind when WEB leaders are chosen.
"We're building leaders in our eighth graders," she said. "A lot of times, with student council and other activities, you see a lot of the same people being picked. (For WEB leaders), we want the quiet person. We want the band person. We want the drama person. We like to select the quiet, nice person that isn't usually chosen or recognized.
"Then, we're building them up to have leadership skills as well. Then, of course, more people are here to support the sixth graders, so they know that someone knows their name and someone cares about them. Hearing it from a peer sometimes has more weight than an adult."