guanajuato 7.jpg

Edel Fernandez, of Guanajuato, shared the story of the first time he set foot on U.S. soil at the Rice County Historical Society Museum on Monday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Edel Fernandez will officially be able to vote in the next election for the first time after decades of living on American soil and starting a family.


guanajuato 5.jpg

The city of Guanajuato, Mexico looks like “somebody just grabbed a bunch of houses and just threw it down,” according to former Guanajuato resident Edel Fernandez. He worked in he large white building behind the red and yellow one. It is the Universidad de Guanajuato. His office was at the top of the thin white tower.(Photo courtesy of Edel Fernandez)
guanajuato 2.jpg

The Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Light is one of the most famous buildings in Guanajuato, Mexico. It’s where Edel Fernandez got married. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
guanajuato 8.jpg

Edel Fernandez, who is originally from Mexico, is the director of admissions at South Central College. He gave the latest in a series of presentations sponsored by the Faribault Diversity Coalition. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments