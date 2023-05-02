Edel Fernandez will officially be able to vote in the next election for the first time after decades of living on American soil and starting a family.
He shared this to the audience gathered at the Rice County Historical Society to hear the latest in a series of presentations sponsored by the Faribault Diversity Coalition. The South Central College director of admissions moved to Minnesota from Guanajuanto, Mexico over 20 years ago.
According to Kelly Nygaard of the Faribault Diversity Council, Fernandez was actually the inspiration for the speaker series. She had recently joined the council board and was brainstorming new ideas, when she recalled something Fernandez did at SCC.
“One of the things that he said he had previously done was getting three people in a room and just sharing authentic stories,” she said. “When you create a relationship over the course of time, and when you can see someone as a human and not just a passing person on the street and you hear their story, they’re humanized. And you learn. And you grow as a person. And you grow as a community.”
First visit
His presentation was titled “Removing Borders: Journey from Guanajuato to Minnesota. Coming to America the ‘right’ way” and it largely focused on his first time stepping foot on U.S. soil.
It began back when he was in high school when his aunt gave him and his cousin an ultimatum.
“She said to us two things: ‘You finish high school, you don’t get anybody pregnant, and we’ll take you to Disney, alright?’” he said. “We qualified, which was great.”
The journey to Disneyland proved to be eye-opening for Fernandez, as he learned the complicated process to obtain a simple visitor’s visa. First, he and his family had to get to Mexico City for the U.S. Embassy.
It’s about a five-hour drive to the city from Guanajuanto, but the buses in Mexico are “very comfortable.” He said they have reclining seats and TVs on board.
When they arrived and got checked into their hotel, his dad decided they should scope out the route to the busy embassy, since they were told it opened at 8 a.m. and doors close at 10 a.m., and anyone who didn’t make it inside had to come back another day.
It was around 8 p.m. when they got to there.
“As we are going around the corner, we see a line of people,” he recalled. “We said, ‘Oh, perfect. We made it to the night service.’ Well, there’s no night service.”
Come to find out, there were about 200 people already lined up outside for the 8 a.m. opening. His dad didn’t want to risk missing their chance, so they bundled up and got in line.
“Long story short, 8 o’clock hits in the morning and, sure enough, the doors open right on time,” he said. “And so people are starting to, like, be herded in, right? We felt like cattle. We go into this large room, and how immense this place was. You were kind of packed up like sardines next to each other.”
Then, uniformed men handed out pieces of paper to fill out. He felt lucky that his mom had some pens. Otherwise, they would’ve had to buy one from someone, and the pens weren’t cheap.
Fernandez also felt fortunate to have had a good education, so he knew some English and was able to help out his parents and other folks around him.
They continue, going room to room, speaking to various agents. They gave Fernandez permission to translate for his parents. All four of them — mom, dad, brother and himself — had to pay $100 to apply for the visa.
At the end they were told they’d be contacted at a later date. It was several months before their visa came in the mail.
“There was a young lady in front of us who do not speak English, didn’t have any resources. She didn’t have a fourth of the things that I (had),” he said. “… Needless to say that she was not going to be granted a visa, right? I don’t know that for a fact, but I know that if we had everything and we were not told at the time that we got it, I can’t imagine that she would have gotten it.”
He reflected further.
“Many times, the great majority of people that we see in Minnesota on a daily basis, we don’t know their background and we don’t know where they come from,” he said. “They don’t have access to resources, to education. Some of them don’t even speak Spanish the proper way. They take their belongings — many times they’re wearing their belongings — and they start this journey.
“When those folks get here without an education, without the language skills, without the resources, without friendships, without support systems, and they’re making it? My hat’s off to that person, to those individuals. Because believe me, if you were ever faced with a situation like this — where you have to support your family and you had no other way to do it, but to move outside of Minnesota to find that — you will do it in a heartbeat.”
22 years
Years later, he was teaching Spanish conversation in the language department of the Universidad de Guanajuato. In the summer of 1991 he went to visit his parents, and there was a student from the University of Minnesota renting out his old room.
They fell in love, got married, he applied for a spousal visa and they agreed to move to Minnesota. They were going to stay here for a few years before moving back to Guanajuato.
“Longest two years of my life,” he joked. It’s been 22 years and counting.
Next week he’ll take the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization Test to finally become a U.S. citizen.