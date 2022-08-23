Ravens and Ouija boards highlight the style of historic, downtown Faribault's newest shop that opened yesterday.
Owner Kasi Olson was relieved and excited to finally open Mystic Vibration's doors to the public after spending more than a month on preparations.
"This is like a baby, you know?" Olson said. "We've worked really hard the past few months to get it to this point. At first, it was like, 'How am I gonna use all this space?' I knew I wanted a book nook, so I started with that and just moved this way."
Upon entering the store, customers will notice the brightly colored tapestries hanging on the wall behind the register. Clothing, featuring unearthly phrases and symbols applied by Olson, hang from the wall on the opposite side.
"I got clothes hung up because I wanted to offer some apparel," said Olson. "I make it all — well, most of it — myself."
In the middle of the store is a table, and on top are small, silver bowls filled with various crystals and minerals. Each crystal comes with a small card that Olson said outlines its benefits.
The belief that crystals have healing properties dates back to ancient civilizations, especially ancient Egypt, where royalty would often adorn themselves in gemstones. They believed these gemstones had metaphysical properties and could even aid a soul on its journey into the afterlife.
At the far end of the shop, black and white beads hang from the ceiling, separating the book nook from the rest of the store. Inside the books are guides about understanding the dark arts and similar otherworldly ideas.
On the left wall, to the right of the register, customers will find elaborate dreamcatchers, which Olson also makes by hand. Underneath the circular webs, decorated with beads and feathers, are homemade candles and outsourced incense, which she said she hopes to master in the future.
"The dreamcatchers I make myself," she said. "Incense, right now, I'm outsourcing because I'm still learning to make it myself. I'm still learning and it's been a lot of failed attempts, but I'm still trying."
Along with the clothing and dreamcatchers, Olson also makes and sells her own candles and tea blends.
The marble pillars lining the storefront are deeply rooted in the building's history. Olson expressed her intrigue in the building's previous owners, especially Timothy McCarthy.
In the late 1800s, McCarthy immigrated from Ireland to Faribault and constructed the building. In addition to his marble and granite business he ran inside, he also provided undertaking services. The undertaker worked out of the basement.
The building went on to become home to a number of businesses over the years, including a liquor store and dance studio.
Olson said when she first bought the store, there were murals of ballerinas, which had chipped away over time. She still felt the faded ballerinas were a little spine-chilling.
"I definitely felt spirits when we first were moving into the store," she said. "They have had this space empty for so long that me moving in certainly disturbed them. I've never had a bad feeling though. It's just spirits that have been here for so long that this is their home and, because I respect that, I hope they don't try to scare me away. The only thing I've noticed is the basement door will open and shut on its own occasionally and it's a heavy duty door."
The building is now owned by Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9, which made renovations and moved in to other portions of the building this spring.
Once her and her business is settled in, Olson has hopes to provide even more services, including monthly tarot readings. She hopes to host the first one on from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26.