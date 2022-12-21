1 in 5 Rice County residents are depressed, according to Rice County Public Health. That’s more than double the national average of 8%.
This statistic, among several others, was presented to the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Rice County Public Health Clinic and Community Supervisor Sara Coulter presented a summary of a 2021 survey of county residents.
The survey asked about several issues concerning residents’ health. The presentation and discussion focused on alcohol and mental health.
74% of respondents said mental health was a moderate-to-severe problem in the county. The top concern for residents was the use of illegal drugs, with 75% saying it was a moderate-to-severe problem.
“Substance abuse and mental illness are closely linked, but they do not directly cause each other,” Coulter said. “We do know that alcohol and other drugs are often used to self-medicate the symptoms of mental illness.”
Similar to the 20% depression rate, 20% of responding Rice County residents experience anxiety or panic attacks and 1 in 10 have another mental-health issue. Only 35% of the residents have ever had a mental-health screening, which may affect the overall mental-illness rates.
“I did double check (the depression rate) statistic because it floored me the other day, when I looked it up,” Coulter said. “… Our anxiety level does track along with the national average, so (there’s) some sense of relief in that, I guess. But the depression statistic is quite staggering in my opinion.”
As for alcohol, 11% of the survey respondents were chronic drinkers, which is defined as 30 or more drinks in 30 days for females and 60 or more for males. Coulter pointed out the “interesting” contrast that northern Rice County was 14% chronic drinkers, while southern Rice County was just 8%.
21% of the respondents were binge drinkers. For females, that’s defined as four or more drinks per occasion. For males, it’s five or more per occasion. Of the residents who drink, 5% said they drive after.
While illegal-drug abuse and prescription-drug abuse were not included in the survey, Coulter expressed her thoughts that it should be in the future.
Discussion
After the presentation the commissioners raised a few questions.
Commissioner Jeff Docken asked why mental-health problems seem to be on the rise. Commissioner Galen Malecha gave an answer and Coulter concurred.
“Mental-health issues have been around forever,” Malecha said. “They’ve just come to (the public’s attention) with social media and the press’ willingness to write more about it. It was kind of the deep hidden secret that nobody talked about … So, (its rise is due to) letting people know it’s okay to talk about it publicly and that it is a health crisis.
Another question from Docken was about the causes of mental illness and how can they can be addressed.
Coulter pointed out that the main issue that counties have addressed is the stigma surrounding mental health, which leads to a sense of isolation and a lack of support for those affected by it.
She also mentioned the need for mental-health providers, especially for those with chemical imbalances who need medication. She said Rice County doesn’t have enough mental-health providers, especially those who are culturally appropriate to various populations in the county.
Methodology
The data was gathered in a random-sample survey sent to households in the county in late January 2021. Largely due to county health official’s focus on the coronavirus pandemic, analysis of the data took longer than expected, but is still relevant today, Coulter said.
Of the 1,600 recipients of the survey, there were 614 respondents. Coulter said this is actually better than it may appear.
“I know that 38% response might not look very good, (but) anything over 30 is pretty amazing,” she said. “The state is always impressed with Rice County and how we’re able to hear back this information from our residents.”
The data is weighted to accurately reflect the county’s population, which is 89% white, 6.2% Black with a small number of Asian and multiracial residents.
To accommodate the 13% of residents who speak a language other than English, the survey was translated into Spanish and, as of last year’s survey, Somali.
The next community health survey will be sent out in 2023. The next data analysis is expected to be ready by the end of 2024.