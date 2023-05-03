A little seedling plant struggles up toward the light from its place in a small pot. That's the logo of the Down to Earth Mental Health Club, which was created by students for students at Faribault High School.
Despite the club's early hour — it meets at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays — an average of 25 students have met in Kaylee Wiens' room each of the first four weeks.
"This is a safe space to talk about mental health, practice some coping skills and participate in fun activities that promote positive mental health within our school," Wiens wrote in a Facebook post about the new club.
According the the U.S. Government Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs, nearly half of adolescents today have had a mental health disorder at some point in their lives.
Senior Adrian Perez said he joined the club because he feels that mental health issues "are just not talked about enough." Now, he feels less lonely "and part of a bigger community."
Club member Faith Leichtnam said she struggled with mental health her first two years of high school, which made coming to school difficult. Things have changed this year because she has connected with other students. She wants other students to know that there are people in the school who care.
'No judgement space'
"Hope grows here" and "With help comes hope" are two of the slogans created by the club and printed on the front and back of members' T-shirts next to the Down to Earth logo.
Students convene in Wiens' brightly colored classroom, which makes up for its lack of windows with positive posters tacked to the cinder block walls, stuffed animals and fake plants adorning shelves, baby mobiles spinning from the ceiling, and spring green fabric stretched over the recessed overhead lights. Tins of colored markers serve as centerpieces on the round tables.
"This is a no judgement space," Wiens says.
Wiens, who has been at FHS for nine years, teaches family and consumer sciences. Wiens said she has always been aware of the effects mental health has on students.
"It is important to not only be aware but show students that there are people in the building that care about them and want to help or find someone that can best help them," she said.
Wiens said she doesn't give up on students.
"I'll ask hard questions and push for answers, but they need to do the work," she said.
Doing the work is often helped by casual conversations, art projects, fun activities like making slime, fashioning fidget bracelets or writing positive messages on bright paper and taping them randomly around the school hallways. One session the students watched a cartoon. During another session they colored. Most sessions they listen to soft music.
Learning how to put away their phones and just play again can help students not feel isolated, which is especially significant after the pandemic years, she said.
"We've had a lot of conversations about mental health in our education class and the students really wanted to do something that would allow all students to participate in those conversations," she said. "Being part of this club was a no brainer for me."
Junior Amelia Ford said she's watched fellow club members "really benefit from being together."
Junior Morgan Borchert said that she thinks most students can relate to feeling stressed over life's struggles. "Our idea was to make this classroom a stress-free zone," she said. "This makes my day better."
Senior Roni Quiroz Lopez said the club has allowed her to open up and make new friends.
"I was nervous to share my ideas and my life with others, but now I feel more confident," she said.
Wiens said school administrators have been supportive of the club.
"We want the whole school to hear what we've been talking about in here," she said. "Our principal has been a part of the discussion from the beginning. That's how we've made progress by making mental health a priority."
Principal Joel Olson said in an email that in order to serve the students, administrators and teachers must listen to them and make sure the school is meeting all their needs, including mental health.
"Students who have caring adults, a safe place to be themselves and someone to talk to gives them the space to do better academically," Olson said. "The mental health club is meeting kids where they are at, and giving them a safe place to connect with adults and other students."
Wiens said there is a story behind every behavior.
"Sometimes as adults we need to take the time to find out what the story is so that we can be the teacher that they need at that moment," she said.
Wiens said whenever she observes a student having a bad day, she spends a little extra time with them.
"Sometimes, they just need to bake a batch of cookies to help take their mind off the troubling things," she said.
She said she talks about mental health in all of her classes so that conversations around the topic can become more normal and hopefully, lessen any stigma attached.
"Now people are listening. We need to be kind and give them grace," she said.