Two men are now charged in an alleged assault and robbery during which one of the suspects reportedly shot himself at a Faribault park on Sept. 17.
Kyle James Edelman, 23, of Faribault, was charged this week in Rice County District Court with felony counts of aggravated robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. Dax Alen Cook, 24, of Montgomery, was charged with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Edelman shot himself in the shoulder while hitting his teenage drug dealer with the gun during a drug deal at Teepee Tonka Park around 5:30 p.m. on that Saturday, the charges allege.
A 16-year old boy told police he made arrangements with Cook to meet him at the park to sell him marijuana.
The boy said Edelman walked up to his vehicle with a shotgun and tried to hit him in the face with the stock of the gun, according to a court complaint. The boy said he blocked the gun with his elbow, the gun went off, and Edelman was struck in the shoulder.
The boy claimed Edelman then racked the gun, pointed it at him, then fired a shot into his vehicle behind him on the driver’s side.
Edelman then allegedly threw the gun down, opened the teen’s door and took $120 out of his pocket. Edelman then got into the car in which he came with two other people and they took him to the Faribault hospital.
Dorian Steven Hutchens, 23, of New Richland, who drove the car, reportedly confirmed to police they went to the park to buy marijuana, Edelman hit the teen with a shotgun and it went off. Hutchens said the teen had “shorted” Edelman on a prior drug deal, the court documents say.
Hutchens was charged last week for illegal gun possession after a handgun was found in his vehicle. A shotgun was found at the park.
Cook was at the park in his own vehicle during the incident. He later told police he witnessed the shooting but did not know the people involved.
The charges say Hutchens made a call from jail Sept. 18, during which he talked about a “drug deal gone bad” and said “Dax set it up.”
Edelman was arrested Thursday and bail was set at $150,000 with conditions or $250,000 without conditions. He’ll make a first court appearance Oct. 12.
A warrant was issued for Cook's arrest. He was not in custody as of Friday morning.
