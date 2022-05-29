Veterans organizations in multiple Rice County cities have planned remembrances Monday to commemorate their comrades.
The Faribault American Legion Post 43 hosts the county’s largest commemoration.
It starts at 9 a.m. at the Rice County Veterans Memorial on the north lawn of the Rice County Courthouse. Following a posting of the colors and the national anthem, Legion Auxiliary Post 43 Chaplain Kathy Larson will offer an invocation. KDHL’s Gordy Kosfeld is the event’s speaker. He will be followed by Post 43 Commander John McDonough, who will read the names of all Rice County veterans who have died in the past 12 months, and the playing of taps.
Following the ceremony is the annual parade north from Buckham Memorial Library down Central Avenue to Central Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with the Central Park festivities starting 15 minutes after the parade.
There, McDonough said, the Legion will honor three area veterans: parade Grand Marshal Mark Quinlan, Honorary Grand Marshal Gene Trahan and Honored Combat Veteran Chuck Swanson.
Quinlan is a Navy veteran who served on the USS Parche, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. During his service, he received the Presidential Unit citation, Navy Expeditionary Medal and Battle Efficiency and the Sea Service ribbons.
He later joined the Air Force Reserves and there received the Air Force Achievement and Air Force Commendation medals and 27 Arial Porter of the Quarter citations before retiring in 2001.
He currently serves with the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad and is a member of the Faribault American Legion.
Trahan served in the Army from 1956-58 as a combat engineer repairing runways in Japan and Korea.
Swanson was drafted into the Army in 1965 and sent to Vietnam the following year. He was wounded while in Vietnam and discharged in late 1967. Has been awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal, given to service members who performed acts of heroism.
Other Memorial Day ceremonies are planned in Morristown, Lonsdale and Northfield.
Morristown
Lineup for Morristown’s annual Memorial Day parade begins at Post 149 at 10:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10:45 and ending at the cemetery. There, a program including the singing of the national anthem, an honor guard and a reading of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and the World War I-inspired poem, “In Flanders Field” will be held. Elysian Legionnaire Jim Hawison is the featured speaker.
Following the remembrance, the Post’s Auxiliary hosts a lunch. Cost is $6.
Lonsdale
Members of the Lonsdale American Legion 586 begin their remembrances in the local cemeteries by placing flags on veteran’s graves. They will visit Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Veseli at 8 a.m., then move to Trondhjem Cemetery in Lonsdale at 8:45 a.m., and finally to Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
The public commemoration begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Lonsdale Veterans Memorial. The service will include a color guard, rifle volleys, a reading of all deceased area service members and taps, played by Amy Larsen, incoming Legion commander.
Northfield
After two years of remote services, Northfield’s Legion and VFW again host their Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with an address by Legion Post 84 Commander Ray Ozmun and a reading of 44 Northfield/Dundas area veterans who have died in recent years. An honor guard will present the flag and a rifle squad will fire several rounds in salute to the deceased. A wreath will be laid on crosses used to denote each conflict in which American troops have fought.
The featured speaker is Keith Beckwith, former pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Northfield. Beckwith is an Air Force pastor. A bugler will play taps to end the program. Attendees should bring chairs.
Following the ceremony, members of Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will provide lunch in the adjacent Riverside Lions Park pavilion.
Cannon City
The Cannon City Cemetery Association will hold a Memorial Day program at 2 p.m. Community members are invited to meet at the Cannon City Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and march to the cemetery.
Cannon City Cemetery was established in 1867. More than 60 veterans are buried in the cemetery, many who served in the Civil War.
The tradition of marching to the cemetery was started by Cannon City School students. For many years until the school closed (it later became the Town Hall), they marched, decorated veterans’ graves, presented a program and returned to the school for a year-end picnic.