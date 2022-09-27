squad.JPG

The candidates and presenters stand on stage together as their family and friends take pictures below them. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
junior presenters.JPG

Hank Strand and Hazel Hanson hold up the king’s crown, which they brought to the stage together. Strand wants to be an NFL player and Hanson wants to be a farmer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A few hundred people piled into the Medford High School auditorium to watch the coronation of the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The ceremony included a Medford version of the game show Family Feud, where the king and queen candidates went head-to-head for bragging rights.

king and queen.JPG

Dylan HeiderScheidt and Jenesis Mcguire stand side by side as the homecoming king and queen of Medford High. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Tags

